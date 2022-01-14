Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 543,143 shares.The stock last traded at $73.58 and had previously closed at $74.35.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

