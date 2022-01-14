Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $29.51 on Monday. Winpak has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.
