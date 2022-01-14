Wolfe Research Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.