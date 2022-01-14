World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

