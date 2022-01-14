World Asset Management Inc Has $1.56 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.