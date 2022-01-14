World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $741.71. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,908. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $875.22.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

