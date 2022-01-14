World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,355 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

