Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 370.8% in December

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Worldline has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.