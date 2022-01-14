Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $475.94 or 0.01115032 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00073876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.07624309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.69 or 0.99806247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,872,551 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

