Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.89. Xencor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 177,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,431. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -361.10 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

