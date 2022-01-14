Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 6.6%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 3,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

