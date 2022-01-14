Young Boys Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,131.00 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $803,075.24 and approximately $77,131.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.82 or 0.07615183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.19 or 1.00014860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Young Boys Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

