Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after buying an additional 95,918 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

