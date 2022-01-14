Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $5.99 EPS

Brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.14 and the lowest is $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $4.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

AAWW stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.56. 379,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

