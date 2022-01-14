Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($0.59). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCPH. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 923,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,860. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

