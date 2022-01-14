Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,289. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

