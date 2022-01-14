Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $585.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 695,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $22,783,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $57,232,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

