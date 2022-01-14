Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $29.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.28 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.32 billion to $116.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $125.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,922,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,686,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. Comcast has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

