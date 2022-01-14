Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Constellium posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Constellium has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.29.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.