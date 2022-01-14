Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report sales of $21.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.89 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in eGain by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,061. The company has a market cap of $319.55 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

