Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

