Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.67). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ONCR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,505. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oncorus by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

