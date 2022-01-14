Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of WD opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $156.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.