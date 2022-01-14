Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report sales of $3.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.76 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 600,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,339. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $326.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

