Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Alcoa posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 684.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of AA opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

