Zacks: Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 386,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.