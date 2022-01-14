Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.67. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,333. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $542.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

