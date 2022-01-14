Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

NVEI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

