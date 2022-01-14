Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

