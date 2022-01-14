Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Hold

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

III opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Information Services Group by 227.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 102,634 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $709,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

