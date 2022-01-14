Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) to Sell

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

INZY stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

