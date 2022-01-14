Zacks Investment Research Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

