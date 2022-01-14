Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

