Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atotech (NYSE:ATC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Atotech stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the second quarter valued at $8,599,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at $51,752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

