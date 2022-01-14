Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bakkt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

BKKT opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bakkt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

