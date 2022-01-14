Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.