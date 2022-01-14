Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

