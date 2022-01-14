Zacks Investment Research Lowers OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OFS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 38,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

