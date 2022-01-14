Zacks Investment Research Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

OMER stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Omeros by 354.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Omeros by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Omeros by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

