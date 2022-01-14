Zacks Investment Research Lowers SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,620. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

