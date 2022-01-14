Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Buy

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.