Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to “Hold”

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Denny's Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny's, Hardee's, Quincy's, El Pollo Loco, Coco's and Carrows.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

DENN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 341,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,991. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 113.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

