Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Buy

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $828.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,023,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

