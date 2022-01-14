Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to “Hold”

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NewAge stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NewAge by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NewAge by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

