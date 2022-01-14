Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, an increase of 293.1% from the December 15th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter worth $434,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,016,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $750,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNTE opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Zanite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

