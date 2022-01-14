Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.