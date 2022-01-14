ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.88

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 79853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

