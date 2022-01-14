ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Hits $8.17 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $126,264.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.99 or 0.07637628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.06 or 0.99745697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068134 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 95,464,742 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.