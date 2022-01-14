ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,143,664.08 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $42,414,163.50.

On Friday, December 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $18,882,192.40.

On Monday, November 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $27,139,455.16.

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,231,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

