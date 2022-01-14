Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 84,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

